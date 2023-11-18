Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $61.86 Average PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.73 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $56,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

