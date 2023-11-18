Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Andrew Hykes Sells 37,448 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $2,240,139.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $80.69.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.
