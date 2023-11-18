Inderjit Singh Buys 5,000 Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.45 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,250.00 ($17,356.69).

Fiducian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Fiducian Group’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

