Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,358,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:PAUG opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

