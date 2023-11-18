Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CEO Acquires 8,611 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $323.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.65. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 109.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

