Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Buys $22,400.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,908.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 16.3 %

NYSE:BW opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

