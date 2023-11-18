Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 135,047 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,141,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 179,117,581.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 13.57 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.32.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

