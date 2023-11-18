Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Buys $30,060.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 3.2 %

Full House Resorts stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

