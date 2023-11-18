Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Buys 97,935 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,918.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of KRON opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.54. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kronos Bio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

