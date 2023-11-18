Insider Buying: Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) Director Purchases C$34,900.00 in Stock

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML – Get Free Report) Director Roger Dent bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,900.00.

Shares of CVE OML opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

