Insider Buying: Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) Director Purchases C$34,900.00 in Stock

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML – Get Free Report) Director Roger Dent bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,900.00.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance
Shares of CVE OML opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omni-Lite Industries Canada
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.