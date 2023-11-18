Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

