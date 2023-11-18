Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,500 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,867,236 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,276.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,498.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $106,490.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $28,050.00.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

