Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,867,236 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,276.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,498.00.
  • On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $106,490.00.
  • On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $28,050.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tile Shop

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.