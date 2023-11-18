Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Sells 6,852 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.
American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.
AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
