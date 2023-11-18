Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Sells 6,852 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

