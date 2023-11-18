Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $14,779.05 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $14,779.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,765.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COUR opened at $19.18 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

