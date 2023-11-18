Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 35,900 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun sold 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.56, for a total transaction of C$1,527,882.46.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.08. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$43.03.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWO

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.