Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 35,900 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun sold 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.56, for a total transaction of C$1,527,882.46.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Shares of GWO stock opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.08. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$43.03.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on GWO
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.