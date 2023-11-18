Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Chairman Sells 81,054 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 81,054 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $85,917.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,558.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspirato by 195.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspirato by 58.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 404,355 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Inspirato from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

