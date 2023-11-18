Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $24,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $673,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $17,150.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.68 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

