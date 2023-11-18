Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Sells 45,779 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $233.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile



SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

