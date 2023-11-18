Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 1,044 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $44,495.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $40,333.70.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 53 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,120.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 13,538 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $552,215.02.

On Thursday, September 28th, Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14.

Shares of SMAR opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

