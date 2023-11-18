Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,480 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.33% of Insight Enterprises worth $69,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $149.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $162.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

