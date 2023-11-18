International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

