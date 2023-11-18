International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in International General Insurance by 12.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

