International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

IGIC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.14. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

