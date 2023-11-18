International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

