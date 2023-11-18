Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Intrusion Trading Down 8.8 %

Intrusion stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott bought 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $193,333.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 206,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,028.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,397,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,329.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 983,298 shares of company stock worth $415,539. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.