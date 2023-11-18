Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $560.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $567.03. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.