Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $2,645,700.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISRG stock opened at $305.28 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

