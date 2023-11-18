Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Inuvo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

