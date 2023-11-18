Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,228,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 125,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,455,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

FXY opened at $62.01 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.