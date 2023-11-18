Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.