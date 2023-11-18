Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Invitae stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

