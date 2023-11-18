Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 2,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IONS opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

