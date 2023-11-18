iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.97. 1,359,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,092,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

iQIYI Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

