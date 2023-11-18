iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

