iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after purchasing an additional 732,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

