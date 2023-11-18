iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

