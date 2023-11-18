iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $66.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

