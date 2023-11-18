iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

