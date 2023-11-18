iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,533,880,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

