iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $287.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $288.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

