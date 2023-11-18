iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.