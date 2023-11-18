iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 103.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 69.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS SMMD opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.