iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $257.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $216.20 and a one year high of $264.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

