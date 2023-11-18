iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 160,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 235,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

