iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

