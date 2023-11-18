iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

