iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $268.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average is $275.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $256.33 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

