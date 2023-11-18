iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,793 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

