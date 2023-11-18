Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 29,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 67,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
