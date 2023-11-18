Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 29,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 67,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.