Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $120.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $115.97 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

